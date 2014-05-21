(Adds details on deals, PDVSA's debt to providers)
MARACAIBO, Venezuela May 21 Venezuelan state
oil company PDVSA on Wednesday said it had been granted a total
of $2 billion in credit lines by oilfield services companies
Halliburton Co, Schlumberger NV and Weatherford
International Ltd.
"What we have signed is for the companies to increase
activities in our country, in some cases doubling them," PDVSA
President and Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said at a ceremony
in the western city of Maracaibo.
By giving credit lines to PDVSA, the companies will be able
to increase their service contracts with OPEC member Venezuela.
The deal may allow PDVSA, whose cash-flow problems are well
known, to postpone payments of accumulated debts to its main
service providers. Last year, it signed a similar agreement with
Schlumberger after accumulating pending debts of almost $1
billion.
PDVSA finances most of the socialist government's spending
and does not receive cash for a third of its crude and products
exports due to debt agreements and international supply pacts.
In 2012, PDVSA had accumulated $16.5 billion in debts to
providers, but it has not released updated numbers since.
Ramirez did not say when the new $2 billion credit would be
effective or give details of the interest rate agreed.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Maracaibo, and Diego Ore in
Caracas; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne and Marianna Parraga;
Editing by Eric Walsh)