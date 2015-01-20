CARACAS Jan 20 Venezuela's oil exports fell to 2.33 million barrels-per-day in 2014, from 2.43 million the previous year, Oil Minister Asdrubal Chavez said on Tuesday.

Production averaged 2.9 million bpd last year, he added during an investors' conference in Caracas.

OPEC member Venezuela, which is reeling from the plunge in global crude prices since mid-2014, is counting on joint ventures in the heavy-crude Orinoco region to boost output in future years.

Production from the Orinoco Belt should rise to 1.37 million bpd by the end of 2015 from an average of 1.25 million last year, Chavez said. "Right now we're at 1.3 million a day, and the idea is to finish 2015 with a production of 1.37 million."

Chavez said Venezuela was operating 10 joint ventures with 20 private companies in the Orinoco region.

"That is a great message for investors," he said.

"The 20 companies come from 12 countries including the United States. Here we have no hard feelings of any sort," he said, in a reference to political hostility between the U.S. and Venezuela.

As part of the socialist government's strategy to diversify markets, Venezuelan exports to China have reached 536,000 bpd, while shipments to India were at 363,000, the minister said.

"These are the two economies who move oil consumption at a global level," he said.

Chavez was speaking after a two-week tour of oil-producing nations to seek ways to reverse the slide in oil prices.

Venezuelan crude, which trades at a discount to other benchmarks because of its higher content of heavy oil, is currently selling at $40.10 per barrel, Chavez said.

He said that state oil company PDVSA, the financial motor for President Nicolas Maduro's government, had total income of $144.1 billion in 2014, and profits of $12.6 billion. Assets stood at $273.2 billion, he added, without giving a further breakdown of those figures. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Bernard Orr)