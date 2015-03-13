(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Alexandra Ulmer and Marianna Parraga
CARACAS/HOUSTON, March 13 A subtle change in
office attire may be the most telling symbol of a quiet
revolution taking place inside Venezuela's troubled economic
engine, giant oil firm PDVSA.
For years, PDVSA employees were encouraged to wear red
shirts in support of late President Hugo Chavez's socialist
movement. Rafael Ramirez, the former oil czar famously vowed the
state-owned firm would be "redder than red" and sent workers to
state rallies.
Over the past few months, however, the company's new
management - led by president Eulogio del Pino, a low-profile
Stanford-educated engineer - has eased up on revolutionary garb
and attendance at militant gatherings, according to sources
within and outside the company.
New posters inside its Caracas headquarters request
employees don normal office wear, visitors say, a telltale sign
of what could be the most sweeping changes in over a decade at a
firm that controls the world's largest crude reserves and
generated some $78 billion in exports in 2013 - 96 percent of
Venezuela's hard currency revenue.
The sartorial shift symbolizes the new management's effort
to regain focus at a firm that has become a haven for political
friends and operatives, according to people familiar with the
strategy.
It marks a sharp pivot after a decade under the helm of
Ramirez as shoring up the nation's main cash cow trumps ideology
in the face of the collapse in global crude prices.
The changes go well beyond the symbolic: PDVSA is granting
its minority partners more financial and operational sway in
joint ventures, according to sources close to the company. A
dozen of those foreign oil companies are also poised to tap the
most favorable exchange rate of Venezuela's complex three-tiered
currency system.
Some of the firm's roughly 150,000 employees have been laid
off, particularly those with overt political roles, and hundreds
of oil ministry staffers have also been let go, according to a
union leader and a source close to the government.
"They're trying to find mechanisms to give people confidence
in investing, and also trying to increase production," said one
foreigner close to joint ventures.
To be sure, success is by no means guaranteed, given that
oil prices have halved in the past year, currency controls
complicate even the most basic operations and the nation is
stuck in an economic crisis.
Del Pino walks a tightrope between managing government
involvement and ploughing on with his business plans, and some
industry analysts fear his hands may ultimately be tied.
PDVSA and the oil ministry did not respond to requests for
comments about changes in the sector's management.
OUT WITH THE OLD
The first sign that PDVSA might be in for a revamp came
last September when Ramirez, a former confidant of Chavez, was
demoted from his triple role as head of PDVSA and the Oil
Ministry, and vice-president for the economy.
Asdrubal Chavez, the former president's cousin and oil
industry veteran, took over the oil portfolio, but Ramirez
remain the head of Venezuela's OPEC delegation until late
December when President Nicolas Maduro sent him off to New York
as U.N. envoy.
Away from the limelight, Del Pino, until September in charge
of PDVSA's exploration and production, has been revamping joint
ventures' and refineries' operations, sources say.
Minority partners are to garner more control over their oil
fields, including hiring rigs themselves instead of relying on a
PDVSA service unit, possibly saving tens of millions of dollars,
people familiar with the matter say.
PDVSA holds 60 percent stakes in joint ventures, and
minority partners have long complained of delays in dividend
payouts as well as complicated operations, in part due to lack
of dollars for imports.
The company is now offering some partners an increase in
ownership, which could attract more much-needed capital.
PDVSA holds majority stakes in joint ventures with energy
majors including Chevron, Repsol, Eni,
Rosneft, Total, ONGC, Statoil
, and China National Petroleum Co (CNPC).
The government says production has already risen in the
heavy-crude Orinoco region, where the joint ventures operate,
and forecasts output to reach 1.37 million barrels per day (bpd)
by the end of the year compared with 1.25 million in 2014.
ARRESTS AND LAYOFFS
The new management has also started trimming PDVSA's
workforce, which, including contractors, tripled between 2001
and 2013 to nearly 157,000 even as Venezuela's crude production
has fallen to 2.899 million bpd from around 3.1 million,
according to annual company reports.
"There are more arrests and layoffs coming. That's what we
hear in all the offices," said Ivan Freites, a leader of the oil
workers' union and a government critic.
For example, there had been layoffs of people technically
employed at the massive Paraguana refinery, but who actually
performed political duties, Freites said.
Hundreds of employees close to Ramirez are also being shown
the door at the Oil Ministry and the oil giant, according to a
former ministry employee and other people familiar with the
matter.
The most striking case of what some call a witch hunt is the
arrest of PDVSA's regional production boss Jose Luis Parada and
his sister Gladys Nubia Parada, a senior oil ministry official,
for alleged corruption in distribution of highly-subsidized
gasoline.
The powerful siblings were close to Ramirez, according to
company insiders.
Some recent appointments at the company also suggest Del
Pino does not enjoy full autonomy.
New Chief Financial Officer Carlos Malpica is a relative of
Cilia Flores, Maduro's wife and close adviser, while some former
members of the military have been tapped for posts in the supply
and trade departments.
Some experts also warn that despite his best intentions Del
Pino's mission is doomed as low oil export prices depress the
revenues and Maduro will look to tap the oil giant's resources
to spend on parliamentary election campaigns this year.
"The strong pressure on PDVSA to generate resources is
increasing," said Richard Obuchi, local economist and energy
specialist. "Actually, I think it would almost be a big success
if they managed to maintain current production levels."
(Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and
Tomasz Janowski)