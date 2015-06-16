MARACAIBO, Venezuela, June 16 Venezuela's Oil
Minister Asdrubal Chavez predicted on Tuesday that crude prices
will rise by the end of the year, and called for continued
cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC producers.
"We think the market is going to balance towards the end of
the year, and we will see a recovery of prices," Chavez told an
oil conference in Maracaibo, without offering details.
The socialist-governed South American nation relies on crude
oil for 96 percent of its foreign currency revenue and has been
one of the worst-hit producers by the price slide.
"A continuous and precise dialogue is necessary between OPEC
and non-OPEC producers to reach market stabilization," added
Chavez, whose government has for months been pushing for more
concertation between major global producers to help raise
prices.
