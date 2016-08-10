CARACAS Aug 10 Venezuelan crude production was down 0.25 percent in June, compared to the previous month, at 2.364 million barrels per day, according to Venezuelan data published by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

From the end of 2015, Venezuelan crude production has fallen 11 percent, exacerbating an economic crisis in a country that relies on crude for 94 percent of foreign income. (goo.gl/o4KDyw)

Shortages of basic foods and medicines have hit Venezuela hard, with looting and complaints of hunger ever more common.

The decline in Venezuela's production is in contrast to that of OPEC, which in July hit a peak. In its monthly report, OPEC said Venezuela had 92 active drills, down from 95 the previous month and down 16 percent from the end of 2015.

Eulogio del Pino, Venezuela's oil minister and president of state oil company PDVSA, said last month that the production decline was a result of electrical problems and failures in some upgraders.

Oil sites in Venezuela are suffering from the country's crisis: Shortages of parts, maintenance problems and crime have hit them hard, according to workers, union leaders and others involved.

PDVSA in turn blames problems on sabotage and international campaigns to defame it.

Wall Street is keeping an eye on production in order to evaluate Venezuela's ability to pay its debt. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Girish Gupta; Editing by Leslie Adler)