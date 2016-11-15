(Adds Maduro quote)
CARACAS Nov 15 Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro said on Tuesday he will meet with OPEC secretary-general
Mohammed Barkindo in Caracas to discuss a potential agreement to
limit global oil production.
"Tomorrow I have a meeting with Mohammed Barkindo to
continue working on an agreement that should be signed between
OPEC and non-OPEC (oil) producers at the end of this month that
should stabilize the price of oil," Maduro said during a radio
broadcast.
Venezuela, which depends on oil for almost all of its
foreign exchange revenue, has pushed the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries to slash crude output since oil
prices collapsed in 2014.
Its calls were initially ignored by major energy players
such as Saudi Arabia, but oil producers have shown increased
interest in coordinating output as continued weakness in crude
markets pinches the finances of OPEC countries.
