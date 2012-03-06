CARACAS, March 6 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA and U.S. oil major Chevron are readying a $2 billion credit to expand oil production at the Petroboscan joint project, sources close to the operation said on Tuesday.

"The conditions for the credit have already been negotiated. The $2 billion will be loaned by Chevron's headquarters," said one of the sources who was not authorized to speak on the record about the deal.

Petroboscan, in western Venezuela, now produces 115,000 barrels per day of crude and is 60 percent controlled by PSVSA and 40 percent owned by Chevron.