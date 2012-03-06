PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CARACAS, March 6 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA and U.S. oil major Chevron are readying a $2 billion credit to expand oil production at the Petroboscan joint project, sources close to the operation said on Tuesday.
"The conditions for the credit have already been negotiated. The $2 billion will be loaned by Chevron's headquarters," said one of the sources who was not authorized to speak on the record about the deal.
Petroboscan, in western Venezuela, now produces 115,000 barrels per day of crude and is 60 percent controlled by PSVSA and 40 percent owned by Chevron.
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, June 11 Emmanuel Macron's fledgling party seized a big lead in the French parliamentary election first round on Sunday, projected results polls showed, setting the president on course for a massive majority to push through his pro-business reforms.