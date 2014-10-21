* Finance Minister says PDVSA 2014 bond to be serviced
* Venezuela can weather oil price swings, Marco says
* Oil slide comes at bad time for cash-strapped OPEC country
(Adds fiscal deficit figure paragraph 16)
By Corina Pons
CARACAS, Oct 21 Venezuela's Finance Minister
Rodolfo Marco said on Tuesday the OPEC nation was "fully
prepared" to cope with price volatility on the global oil market
and would honor a $3 billion bond payment due next week.
The tumble in crude oil prices on international markets to
around $85 a barrel comes at a bad time for cash-squeezed
Venezuela as it faces a heavy debt repayment schedule and an
economy believed to be in recession.
Venezuela depends on oil for 96 percent of its hard currency
revenues, so market fears have grown over its ability to service
its major debt payments, though President Nicolas Maduro's
government has time and again ruled out a default.
Presenting the 2015 budget bill to the National Assembly,
Marco reiterated Venezuela would have no problem paying the
upcoming bond and all future debt.
"Venezuela maintains and will maintain an impeccable record
in paying its sovereign debt. The government has the
seriousness, will and financial capacity to honor its
commitments," he said to applause in the National Assembly where
the ruling Socialist Party has a majority.
"We will fulfill the payment of the 2014 PDVSA bond for $3
billion due on Oct. 28," Marco added.
Despite market jitters, most Wall Street analysts say there
is little sign the government may default.
"We still think the government will prioritize external debt
service, and a muddle through is possible, but scenarios for
political and social stability seem highly unpredictable," said
a J.P. Morgan analysis.
The price of Venezuela's oil basket, which trades at a
discount to other benchmarks because of its higher content of
heavy oil, was currently $76.63, Marco said.
J.P. Morgan analyst Ben Ramsey estimated Venezuela would
lose between $8-10 billion next year if the country's barrel
averaged around $80.
OIL SLIDE PRESSURES MADURO
The proposed 2015 budget is based on economic growth of 3
percent and inflation of 25 to 30 percent. The official exchange
rate is seen remaining at 6.3 bolivars per U.S. dollar.
Budget estimates are routinely based on optimistic
assumptions for gross domestic product and inflation, and in
recent years have been far off the mark.
Annual inflation is running over 60 percent, while the
economy is believed to be in recession though the central bank
has not published GDP figures for 2014.
Caracas-based Ecoanalitica estimates GDP will contract
around 2.9 percent next year, less than their estimate for a 4
percent fall this year, mainly due to increased spending ahead
of the December 2015 parliamentary elections.
The budget is for 742 billion bolivars, equivalent to $118
billion at the strongest official exchange rate. Actual
government spending will likely be considerably greater than
what is budgeted, as the assembly routinely approves "additional
credits" during the course of the year.
The budget paper predicted Venezuela would have a fiscal
deficit equivalent to 3 percent of GDP both in 2015 and 2014.
Marco stressed the government is prepared to cope "with any
scenario relating to the price of oil," and said popular but
expensive social programs were guaranteed.
The fall in oil prices, and annual debt repayment
obligations of about $10 billion over the next three years, have
added to pressure on Maduro to enact reforms that would bolster
state coffers.
International reserves have fallen more than 30 percent
since the start of 2013, to stand at $19.78 billion this month.
Reforms under consideration are a unification of the
different exchange control bands - which would effectively mean
a devaluation - and a rise in the domestic price of gasoline
which is currently the world's cheapest at under 2 cents per
liter.
But Maduro appears hesitant to take measures that would be
likely to stoke inflation and risk public ire, given the late
2015 elections and also given pressure on him from factions
within government not to tamper with the economic model of his
revered predecessor Hugo Chavez.
(Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth, Andrew Cawthorne and
Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)