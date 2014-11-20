(Adds comments on Algeria)
By Corina Pons
CARACAS Nov 20 Venezuela would be willing to
cut its own oil production if OPEC decides to limit output when
it meets on Nov. 27, Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez said on
Thursday.
Ramirez, who was until recently oil minister and president
of state oil company PDVSA, declined to say what specific
proposal Venezuela planned to take to the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting in Vienna.
Asked which OPEC members would support a proposal aimed at
strengthening prices, Ramirez said: "I hope all of them."
Chances have risen that OPEC will agree to reduce
production, according to oil industry analysts, citing delegates
with the producer group.
Ramirez, who serves as Venezuela's representative to the
group, just returned from a trip to OPEC and non- OPEC countries
Mexico, Iran, Algeria, Qatar, and Russia to shore up support.
Financially strained Venezuela is pushing for higher prices
to help it pay mounting arrears with private companies, debt
payments and popular but pricey social programs.
Although Venezuela is a founding member of OPEC, the South
American country's pull has waned in recent years as production
has flagged and it has shown little willingness to join in
previous production cuts.
On Thursday, Ramirez repeated a previous statement that the
fair price of oil was $100 per barrel.
Oil rose after three straight days of losses as strong U.S.
economic data bolstered crude markets, though focus remained on
whether OPEC will cut enough output to end a five-month long
selloff.
Benchmark Brent oil settled up $1.23 at $79.33 a
barrel, after a session high at $79.46.
EXXON ARBITRATION, ALGERIA IMPORTS
Venezuela sought a revision of an arbitration award that
ordered it pay Exxon Mobil Corp $1.6 billion in
compensation for oil projects nationalized in 2007 because it
disagrees over payment, Ramirez said.
Venezuela argues a previous Exxon award from Paris-based
International Chamber of Commerce for $908 million should be
discounted.
PDVSA has said it expects to eventually pay closer to $1
billion in the International Centre for Settlement of Investment
Disputes' (ICSID) award, which announced its decision last
month.
Ramirez said recent imports of Algerian crude, to dilute
Venezuela's growing extra-heavy output and replace more costly
naphtha purchases that had been used for the same purpose, were
part of growing bilateral plans including a joint venture.
"Don't view these as imports because with Algeria we're
going to create a joint venture. It's like a business mixing two
types of crude ... and it sells at a very good price," he said,
adding that refineries take the mix for an extra $20 per barrel
and the arrangement with Algeria could last "forever."
(Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Brian Ellsworth,
Alexandra Ulmer and Andrew Cawthorne; editing by Andrew Hay)