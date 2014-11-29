CARACAS Nov 28 Venezuela's President Nicolas
Maduro said on Friday he and other government officials should
take salary cuts as part of budget reductions in response to the
lower price of oil.
The South American member of OPEC derives 96 percent of its
export revenues from oil, so the drop in prices to multiyear
lows on the global market has hit hard, exacerbating a national
economic decline, foreign currency shortage and scarcity of
basic goods.
"This is a test for me," Maduro said in a speech on state
TV, reiterating that Venezuela would lobby within the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cartel as well
as among non-OPEC producers for an oil price target of $100 per
barrel.
U.S. crude tumbled 10 percent on Friday in its biggest
one-day drop in more than five years, with benchmark Brent
breaking below $70 a barrel.
Venezuela's petroleum export basket, which averaged $103.42
in 2012 and $98.08 in 2013, dropped to a four-year low of $68.08
on Friday, the government said.
The Venezuelan president, who last year won election to
replace late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, has seen his
popularity fall in part due to the economic crisis. He said he
was decreeing a new committee to recommend public spending cuts.
"This commission is going to take an axe and chop wherever
we need to," he said, adding that various budget cuts were
needed. "I have ordered a revision of salaries of ministers and
state enterprises, starting with the president of the republic."
Maduro reiterated his assertion that global oil prices would
eventually bounce back, and scoffed at his political foes who
say the fall in revenues could be a final nail in the socialist
government's coffin.
"The oligarchy thinks it is time to defeat the Bolivarian
revolution, our revolution of independence," he said.
"I have said it before. We are in conditions to withstand
the oil fall, have no doubt," added Maduro who has repeatedly
said the country's foreign debt commitments and domestic welfare
programs would both continue to be fully paid.
