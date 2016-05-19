CARACAS May 19 Venezuela's state oil company
PDVSA said its oil output was stable in the first
quarter of the year, knocking down reports of declining
production due to a cash crunch and shortages, though the
company didn't provide figures.
Production increases in the extra-heavy crude Orinoco Belt
have offset declines in mature fields in the west of the OPEC
country, the Caracas-based company said in a statement Thursday.
That contradicts data provided to the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) through "direct
communication," which show Venezuela's oil production declining.
Crude output fell to some 2.53 million barrels per day in
the first quarter of 2016 compared with 2.72 million in the same
quarter of last year, OPEC data shows.
Consulting firm IPD Latin America has forecast output could
fall further to around 2.35 million bpd this year, amid drilling
delays, inadequate maintenance and a shortage of blending fuel.
Venezuela is mired in a deep economic crisis which has led
to shortages of spare parts, theft of material, a brain drain,
and major debts with service providers.
A shaky energy grid and equipment problems have also hit the
country's refinery circuit and ports.
Home to the world's biggest oil reserves, Venezuela often
blames problems on saboteurs seeking to subvert the socialist
government.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)