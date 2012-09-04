* Avg output is 3.13 mln bpd, versus 3.50 mln bpd target

* Sluggish development, maintenance problems plague industry

By Marianna Parraga

PUERTO LA CRUZ, Venezuela, Sept 4 Venezuela is on track to miss its 2012 oil production target of 3.5 million barrels per day even though two new ventures in the Orinoco heavy oil belt are expected to pump their first barrels before the end of year.

Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Tuesday the OPEC member's average output is 3.13 million barrels per day (bpd), considerably lower than the 3.50 million bpd target for the end of the year announced by President Hugo Chavez.

Joint venture projects that include investment from Italy's Eni and a consortium of Russian companies are slated to start up before the end of 2012, state oil company PDVSA said, but will not produce enough to make up the difference.

"Production is currently 3.13 million barrels per day, 1.7 million of those are heavy oil," Ramirez said during a presentation at an oil conference.

He said Venezuela would invest a record $18 billion in 2012, with around $6 billion going toward increasing crude production. Current oil prices would guarantee PDVSA sufficient cash flow to finance that investment plan, he said

But new output from the vast Orinoco belt, which was expected to be the main driver of this year's production increase, has been slow to get off the ground.

Petrojunin, a joint venture between PDVSA and ENI, and Petromiranda, which includes investment from Rosneft and LUKOIL, should together produce around 80,000 bpd by the end of the year. Ramirez in 2011 said Petromiranda alone would be producing 50,000 bpd by May.

Joint venture Petromacareo, made up of PDVSA and Vietnam's Petrovietnam, said in April it had started production. But the new volumes have not yet been included in domestic output reports, suggesting operational difficulties.

Two other joint ventures that include Chevron and Repsol were expected to begin operations by the start of 2012, but are still not producing. PDVSA has not provided a startup date but says they should start by year-end.

Venezuelan crude production declined to its lowest point in 2010 after a period of low oil prices. In 2011, it reversed part of the decline to reach 2.99 million bpd.

Critics say Venezuela is failing to keep up with investment in its oil industry, the motor of the country's economy.

PDVSA uses a huge portion of petroleum income to finance the popular social programs created by Chavez, and frequently has greater spending requirements in the run-up to presidential elections.