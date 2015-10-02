* Blackout hits country's largest oil refinery

* Lasts for most of working day on Thursday

* But state oil company says blackout has now ended (Adds president comment)

By Mircely Guanipa

PARAGUANA, Venezuela, Oct 1 An electricity blackout that hit Venezuela's largest oil refinery and another major refinery for most of the working day on Thursday has ended, state oil company PDVSA said.

PDVSA said a fault in the electricity system at 0940 local time (1410 GMT) cut power to the 645,000 barrel-per-day Amuay installation and the nearby 310,000 bpd Cardon refinery, but did not cause any damage or injuries to workers.

Power was restored by early evening, and the reactivation of both refineries was under way, PDVSA said in a statement.

"They started the process of safe re-start," PDVSA said, adding national fuel supplies were guaranteed from inventories. "In the next few days, the normalization of work in both refinery complexes will continue."

Workers told Reuters that employees and nearby residents had been evacuated from Amuay, while the flexicoker and catalytic plant at Cardon were down.

"The fault came from Cardon, from an insulator in a power line of 115,000 volts and it affected the entire system of Cardon and Amuay," one worker said, asking to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak to media.

The two refineries belong to the Paraguana Refining Center (CRP), one of the largest in the world.

The OPEC country's refinery circuit has been plagued with unplanned stoppages in recent years, with power outages at Paraguana last year pushing PDVSA to import gasoline and diesel.

An explosion at Amuay in 2012 that sparked a huge fire killed more than 40 people and halted operations.

Critics argue that lack of maintenance and a shortage of spare parts due to strict currency controls that crimp imports have left the OPEC country's refineries chronically operating well below capacity.

Amuay was operating at roughly 400,000 bpd, while Cardon was at 180,000 bpd on Wednesday before the outage, said union leader and PDVSA critic Ivan Freites, attributing the figures to an internal report.

Venezuela, which has the world's largest oil reserves, often says sabotage is to blame for power outages and stresses it is working to modernize its refineries.

During an hours-long televised broadcast on Thursday night, President Nicolas Maduro said right-wing "terrorists" were looking to destroy the country's power grid.

"Today they sabotaged another very important (energy) plant in Falcon," said Maduro, referring to the state home to Amuay and Cardon. He did not provide further details. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Joseph Radford)