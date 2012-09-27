(Adds details, background) By Marianna Parraga ZUATA, Venezuela, Sept 27 Venezuela began early production on Thursday at two joint ventures with Russian and Vietnamese investors in the South American OPEC nation's huge Orinoco heavy crude belt. President Hugo Chavez's government wants to boost the country's oil production, and is pinning its hopes on a string of projects with foreign investors to develop the Orinoco region, one of the world's biggest mostly-untapped oil reserves. The Petromiranda project, where state oil company PDVSA is partnered with Russian companies including Rosneft and LUKOIL, began producing 1,500 barrels per day, a PDVSA source told Reuters. "It is an extraordinary level of production and it shows that this is one of the most prolific areas," Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said after decanting the first of the thick, black crude into a container. "These are literally the first barrels that are being produced here ... We will also have early production today at our joint venture with Vietnam, Petromacareo." PDVSA's Russian partners have invested some $800 million in Petromiranda, Ramirez added, and the project was expected to be producing 6,000 bpd soon, eventually rising to 45,000 bpd. Petromacareo, where PDVSA is working with state-run Petrovietnam, began producing 800 bpd on Thursday, he said, and is forecast to be pumping some 4,000 bpd in the short term. Venezuela's current oil production of about 3.13 million bpd lags the 3.50 million bpd that Chavez has projected for the end of this year. Projects to develop the Orinoco belt have been delayed by financial, logistical and technical issues. Ramirez also told reporters Venezuela planned to more than double the capacity of its Petromonagas heavy oil upgrader to 250,000 bpd, from 120,000 bpd. Russia's third largest crude producer TNK-BP is a partner in that project. (Additional reporting Eyanir Chinea in Caracas; Writing by Daniel Wallis and Sofina Mirza-Reid)