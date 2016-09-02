By Alexandra Ulmer and Mircely Guanipa
| CARACAS/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, Sept 2
services company Schlumberger has let go of workers and pulled
out of projects as it cuts operations in crisis-stricken
Venezuela, sparking worker protests and heightening worry over
the OPEC country's slumping oil output.
Schlumberger in April said it would reduce activity
in the South American OPEC nation, which accounted for less than
5 percent of the company's consolidated revenue last year, due
to insufficient payments and no improvements on the horizon.
As a result, employees working on projects ranging from the
oil-rich Maracaibo Lake to the Orinoco Belt are being laid off,
workers and a union leader said, an ominous sign for Venezuela's
slumping crude production and crumbling economy.
"They're getting rid of almost all the workers because
they're reducing operations and the contracts won't be renovated
because of debt owed by PDVSA," said a Schlumberger employee in
Venezuela's eastern city of Maturin, asking to remain anonymous
because he was not authorized to speak with media.
Houston-based Schlumberger declined to comment.
Caracas-based PDVSA did not respond to a request for comment.
Ivan Freites, a union leader and fierce PDVSA critic, said
some 600 workers are being fired in Zulia state, whose capital
is Maracaibo, and 2,000 workers are being let go nationally.
While the exact number of laid-off workers was not
immediately clear, the dismissals could further stoke social
unrest as Venezuelans struggle to eat three meals a day amid
worsening food shortages and triple-digit inflation.
Some Schlumberger workers protested the layoffs in Maracaibo
on Wednesday.
A worker in Venezuela's oil-rich Orinoco Belt said
Schlumberger had scaled back its projects and was now only
working on Petropiar, a joint venture between PDVSA and U.S. oil
company Chevron, and Petromonagas, a joint venture
between PDVSA and Russian oil giant Rosneft.
PDVSA, exclusive operator of Venezuela's vast oilfields, has
run up billions of dollars in unpaid bills to service providers
as a result of cash-flow problems amid a deep recession.
U.S. oil services company Halliburton Co in April
also said it would begin curtailing activity in Venezuela. It
also declined to comment on its scale-back.
PDVSA's president Eulogio Del Pino told Reuters in June that
it was close to reaching a deal with Schlumberger to boost
services again, but there have been no details on the potential
agreement.
Schlumberger's declining presence comes as Venezuelan oil
fields suffer from lack of spare parts, a brain drain, crime,
and maintenance issues.
The country's crude output fell to some 2.364 million
barrels per day in June, from 2.675 million in the same month
last year, according to data OPEC says was provided by
Venezuela. The drop could help erode a supply glut that has
weighed on prices.
Of course, Schlumberger and Halliburton's dwindling
operations in Venezuela could also provide opportunities for
their rivals.
One Schlumberger source said a PDVSA unit and Bohai Drilling
Service, a unit of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), were
pocketing some of the contracts. An official at Bohai declined
to comment and CNPC, China's top energy group, did not respond
to a request for comment.
(Additional reporting by Chen Aizhu in Beijing; Writing by
Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by David Gregorio)