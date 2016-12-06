CARACAS Dec 6 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
will provide some $400 million in financing to boost oil output
at Venezuela's Petroregional del Lago, a joint venture with
state-run PDVSA, the South American country announced on
Tuesday.
Petroregional, which operates the Urdaneta oilfield in
Venezuela's western Maracaibo Lake, produces between 30,000
barrels per day and 35,000 bpd, according to Shell's website.
Shell holds a 40 percent stake in the venture.
The agreement aims to increase total production to 344
million barrels between the 2017 and 2035 period, PDVSA said in
a statement, or an average of around 52,400 bpd.
"As a minority partner, (Shell) has decided to start a
financing of $400 million for the joint venture we have in the
lake," Venezuela's oil minister and PDVSA president, Eulogio Del
Pino, said in an interview broadcast over PDVSA's radio station.
Shell did not immediately respond to a request for details
on the financing arrangement.
Recession-hit OPEC nation Venezuela is seeking to recover
its oil production after a nearly 10 percent tumble in output
this year. Operations have been crimped by a lack of investment,
shortages of equipment and spare parts, a brain drain, and
crime.
