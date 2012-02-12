* Accident caused pipeline rupture on Feb. 4
* Latest of many mishaps for PDVSA
CARACAS Feb 12 Venezuela will put 1,500
people to work clearing up an oil spill at a river in the east
of the country that has forced the authorities to close a water
purification plant, the environment minister said on Sunday.
Officials say an accident on Feb. 4 ruptured a pipeline
carrying crude near the city of Maturin in the latest of many
mishaps to afflict state oil company PDVSA.
It was not clear how much crude had been spilled in the
Guarapiche River.
An opposition lawmaker has told local media as many as
60,000 barrels of crude were spilled in the Guarapiche, but
there was no confirmation of that from PDVSA or the government.
Speaking separately to Venezuela's state news agency AVN,
senior PDVSA executive Ramiro Ramirez said "a good percentage"
of the oil had now been collected from the river, and that PDVSA
and the authorities had spared no effort in their response.
Officials shut down a purification plant that supplies water
to about a third of Maturin.
"The work of these 1,500 people will let us speed up the
cleaning of the river, and we estimate that within a maximum of
10 days we will be able to reopen the main water supply to the
city," Environment Minister Alejandro Hitcher told reporters at
the scene in Monagas state.
He said there was no risk of drinking water being
contaminated because a different plant was being used
temporarily to supply Maturin, and that it was a "typical
situation" for a country with an important oil industry.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler)