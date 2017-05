CARACAS, March 29 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday a spill at its main exporting port Jose had been halted without any impact on crude shipments from the terminal.

"Operations of production and shipment of crudes from the Hugo Chavez Orinoco Belt were not compromised and continue with absolute normality," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne)