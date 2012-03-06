* Congressman says Venezuela readies a third diesel shipment
* Chavez government says will continue to supply fuel
By Marianna Parraga
CARACAS, March 5 Venezuela is readying a
third shipment of diesel to the government of Syria even as
President Bashar al-Assad intensifies a crackdown against
protesters, said a Venezuelan lawmaker on Monday.
Last month, Venezuela's government confirmed it had sent at
least two shipments of fuel to Syria, potentially undermining
Western sanctions as a rare supplier to the increasingly
isolated Assad regime.
Venezuela's Hugo Chavez, who is in Cuba recovering from
surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, has been a vociferous
supporter of Syria as part of a self-styled international
"anti-imperialist" alliance.
Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA shipped cargo in February
aboard the Negra Hipolita vessel after the same tanker carried a
first shipment in November.
"The information we have received is that the Negra Hipolita
is on the Venezuelan coast, and according to the agreement,
Venezuela is ready to continue supplying diesel," said
congressman Adel El Zabayar from the government's socialist
party.
El Zabayar did not say when the third shipment would be
sent.
The PDVSA shipments appeared to be carried out under a 2010
agreement between the two nations in which Venezuela provides
diesel in exchange for food and commodities such as olive oil.
It is not clear if PDVSA is negotiating directly with
Syria's state oil firm Sytrol, which has been blacklisted by the
United Sates and the European Union even though there is no
blanket embargo on supplying fuel to Syria due to humanitarian
concerns.
"The decision of the government is to give all our support
to Syria," El Zabayar said.
The United Nations says more than 7,500 civilians have died
in Syria's crackdown on protests and Assad has refused to back
down in the face of international pressure.
Syria's military pursued rebels on several fronts on Monday
after eliminating an opposition bastion in the central city of
Homs following a 26-day siege.
The fuel is crucial to Syria's embattled government as
former trading partners have dropped out for fear of violating
international sanctions.
It is not clear when Chavez, 57, will return from Cuba after
surgery but in his absence foreign minister Nicolas Maduro
roundly condemned international pressure on both Syria and Iran,
which is facing sanctions over suspicions about its nuclear
program.