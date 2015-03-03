CARACAS, March 3 OPEC member Venezuela said on
Tuesday it has modified a deal with beef-exporting Uruguay to
allow it to pay for oil with goods and services, in the latest
move possibly designed to ease shortages.
Under a July contract, Venezuela promised to supply some
12,330 bpd to Uruguay this year. In addition to beef, Uruguay
also exports dairy products, soy, rice, and oranges.
The presidents of both South American countries changed the
2005 cooperation agreement in late January, the Venezuelan
government's official daily gazette said on Tuesday.
Under the original deal, Montevideo can pay as much as 25
percent of its purchases in 15 years so long as Venezuela's
export barrel remains above $30.
Now, it can pay as much as half of that with goods and
services that have been pre-approved by the government of
Nicolas Maduro. The rest still has to be paid within 90 days at
a 2 percent interest rate.
Strict currency controls in Venezuela have reduced access to
hard currency, complicating imports and leading to shortages of
basic goods including medicines, toilet paper, flour, shampoo,
spare parts, and meat.
Venezuela, once a proud exporter of premium coffee, is also
swapping crude oil for growing volumes of Nicaraguan coffee
beans.
Maduro says the shortages have been stoked by local
opposition politicians and businessmen intent on bringing him
down via an "economic war."
(Reporting by Corina Pons; Additional reporting by Malena
Castaldi in Montevideo; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by
Andrew Cawthorne and Grant McCool)