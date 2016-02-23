CARACAS Feb 23 Venezuela's state oil company
PDVSA is about to clinch a deal for India's Oil and
Natural Gas Corp to invest some $500 million in their San
Cristobal joint venture, the South American company's president
said on Tuesday.
"We're about to firm up ONGC's financing to the joint
venture we have in the San Cristobal field," Eulogio Del Pino,
who is also Venezuela's Oil Minister, told Reuters.
He said the deal would be signed "soon." The funds would go
towards shoring up production at San Cristobal.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne,
Bernard Orr)