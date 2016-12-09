CARACAS Dec 8 - Venezuelan President Nicolas
Maduro said on Thursday he had agreed with Iran to call for a
summit of heads of state from OPEC and non-OPEC countries in the
first quarter of next year to decide on strategy for the oil
market.
"I told President (Hassan) Rouhani, let's jointly call for
an OPEC summit of presidents, heads of state and governments in
the first quarter of 2017 to establish a new mechanism for
markets and oil prices and we agreed to do that, inviting
non-OPEC countries and President Putin," Maduro said in a
televised broadcast.
Maduro, whose comment referred to Russian President Vladimir
Putin, did not provide further details.
Price hawk Venezuela, reeling under a brutal recession, has
for years been pushing for measures to boost prices for oil, its
only major source of foreign revenue.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Leslie Adler)