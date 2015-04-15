(Adds Saudi comment on courtesy visit, OPEC details)

CARACAS, April 15 Venezuela said ambassadors of various OPEC countries, including Saudi Arabia, were meeting the country's oil minister Asdrubal Chavez in Caracas on Wednesday.

"Ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Ecuador, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria, Qatar, Iran and Indonesia are present," the Oil Ministry said in a tweet.

A source at the Saudi embassy said the meeting was a "courtesy visit."

The Oil Ministry's twitter feed said the group was discussing Venezuela's oil-rich Orinoco belt in the presence of the president of state oil company PDVSA Eulogio del Pino and Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez.

It was not immediately clear whether issues relating to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries were also being discussed.

Venezuela has been keen on OPEC action to shore up oil prices amid its deep recession, shortages of basic goods, and sky-high inflation.

Russia has been holding active, "unprecedented" consultations with OPEC, a senior official said on Wednesday, a clear signal of Moscow's striving for higher oil prices.

A Venezuela Oil Ministry official said no one was available for comment. Also not immediately available were officials at the embassies of Algiers, Ecuador, Iraq, Iran and Nigeria. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Eyanir Chinea; Editing by Gunna Dickson)