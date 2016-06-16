ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 16 Venezuelan oil
minister Eulogio del Pino said on Thursday fellow OPEC member
Iran would reach pre-sanction oil output levels by September,
allowing a revival of talks about a global oil production
freeze.
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of Russia's main
economic forum in St. Petersburg, Del Pino said the freeze idea
could be discussed at an informal meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC
producers in Algeria in September.
He also said he would propose OPEC formally adopts a policy
of "production ranges", which would allow output of country
members to fluctuate by a certain amount.
That would allow the organisation not to go back to
discussing the thorny issue of a production ceiling and
individual production quotas, he said.
"We will have production ranges and will monitor them
constantly. That would give flexibility to correct things real
time," he added.
