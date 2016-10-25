MOSCOW Oct 25 Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio
Del Pino said on Tuesday his country had proposed that non-OPEC
countries remove 400,000-500,000 of barrels of crude oil per day
(bpd) from the market.
Del Pino said he had discussed the idea with Russian Energy
Minister Alexander Novak on Tuesday and that any potential oil
freeze or output reduction deal between OPEC and non-OPEC
members needed to be reached by an OPEC meeting scheduled for
Nov. 30.
