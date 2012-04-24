(Adds details on financing agreements with Japan)
* Ramirez: plenty of oil in the market
* Venezuela oil production at 3 mln bpd, below target
TOKYO/CARACAS, April 24 Venezuela's energy
minister said on Tuesday that OPEC should not raise production
targets when it meets in June.
"We are against it, I think there is plenty of oil available
in the market," the minister, Rafael Ramirez, said through an
interpreter during a visit to Tokyo, when asked whether he was
in favor of increasing targets.
"We think the oil price should be at a minimum $100 (a
barrel). The reason the price is up now is because the market is
reacting very nervously to the European economic crisis and the
disturbing moves in the Middle East."
Ramirez, who is also president of state oil company PDVSA,
has said Venezuela disagreed with decisions by some OPEC members
to boost output to offset declining exports from Iran.
He added that Venezuela has opposed Western sanctions against
Iran from the start.
OPEC is scheduled to meet next on June 14 in Vienna, where
it is likely to focus on quotas and production.
Venezuela's output stood at 3 million bpd, little changed
from last year, and below the government's target of 3.5 million
bpd this year, he said.
In March, Brent crude prices surged to a 2012 peak
above $128 a barrel, a 19 percent rise from the end of 2011.
Tensions between Western nations and Iran over the country's
nuclear program has fed worries about supplies. However,
recovering Libyan oil exports, concerns about European demand,
and higher output from Saudi Arabia and Iraq have helped check
the price surge, as has the possibility that the United States
and others could release oil from their strategic reserves.
Ramirez and Japanese Trade Minister Yukio Edano attended a
signing ceremony in Tokyo for a broad, bilateral cooperation
agreement.
PDVSA said in a statement that it reached financing
agreements totaling $1 billion with Japanese banks including the
Japan Bank for International Cooperation.
The deals include $800 million in financing for the expansion
of the El Palito refinery, as well as $200 million for
acquisition of oil sector goods and services. PDVSA did not
provide further details.
A Japanese government source said Japanese trading houses
Marubeni, Mitsui & Co and Mitsubishi Corp
we re involved in agreements for financing and sale of
equipment to the Venezuelan energy sector.
State-backed Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp
extended a three-year deal with PDVSA on cooperation in oil
development technology, the source said.
