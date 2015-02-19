CARACAS Feb 19 Venezuelan security officials on
Thursday arrested Caracas metropolitan mayor Antonio Ledezma, an
opposition leader and fierce critic of President Nicolas Maduro,
witnesses told local media.
Officials from the Sebin intelligence agency took him from
his office in Caracas, his wife and a municipal official told
VIVOplay, an online news station. They said no reason was given
for his detention.
"They took him by force, they hit him, once again violating
human rights," Helen Fernandez, general director of the office
of metropolitan municipality of Caracas, told VIVOplay.
Ruling Socialist Party officials in recent days accused
Ledezma of plotting a coup.
The vice president's office, which oversees the Sebin, did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
