By Daniel Wallis
| CARACAS
CARACAS Nov 23 Venezuela's opposition leader
said state agents arrested one of his aides on Saturday before
planned marches across the country to pressure President Nicolas
Maduro's government in the run-up to Dec. 8 municipal elections.
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles said on Twitter that his
national tours coordinator, Alejandro Silva, was forcibly taken
from a Caracas hotel room by military intelligence agents.
"@NicolasMaduro I hold you responsible for what happens! Be
a man and stop persecuting my team, coward!" Capriles said.
There was no immediate official comment from the security
forces, but a senior government minister, Andres Izarra, tweeted
that "one of Capriles' fascist henchmen" had been detained.
Late on Friday, Maduro said he had ordered the arrest of two
opposition officials whom he accused of trying to pay
individuals to disguise themselves as government supporters and
attack Saturday's opposition rallies, with the goal of blaming
his administration for any bloodshed.
"They're looking for a death in order to try to light a
fuse. We won't allow it," Maduro said in a televised speech. He
did not name the two opposition officials.
The opposition called for supporters to protest on Saturday
ahead of next month's vote for control of 335 municipalities,
which will be the first major test of Maduro's political
strength after he narrowly won a presidential election in April.
With Venezuelans frustrated over surging inflation and
product shortages, a major part of the government's strategy has
been a theatrical confrontation with business leaders that
echoes the style of Maduro's late mentor, Hugo Chavez.
The authorities have ordered businesses to slash prices and
people have flooded shops to take advantage of discounted items
ranging from car parts to electronics and sports shoes.
COMPETING FOR HEADLINES
Competing with the opposition rallies for local media
headlines over the weekend will be the latest move in what
Maduro calls an "economic offensive," with ministers leading
inspection teams to check shopping malls nationwide.
The government charges that anyone who marches with the
opposition will be showing support for corrupt "speculators" who
it blames for an annual inflation rate that neared 55 percent
last month and a black market rate for dollars that has risen to
some nine times the official level of 6.3 bolivars.
"It's class warfare ... we love the homeland and happiness,
and others want to concentrate power and riches in a few hands
and exploit the people," said Vice President Jorge Arreaza.
The opposition counters that Maduro's socialist policies are
the problem, and says his "offensive" - which began with the
military occupation of an electronics chain - amounts to
state-led looting that punishes businesses and makes things
worse.
They were angered further last week when the
"Chavista"-dominated National Assembly granted Maduro decree
powers which he has vowed to use first to cap retailers' profits
and reorganize the distribution of foreign currency.
Venezuelan politics is deeply polarized after 14 years of
rule by Chavez, who died from cancer in March. As local
elections approach, both sides have leveled aggressive, personal
barbs at their opponents.
On Friday, Maduro accused the opposition of wanting to cause
chaos and deaths with their marches on Saturday, in part because
it is his 51st birthday.
"Maduro says there'll be violence because we hate that it's
his birthday," one opposition leader, Julio Borges, said on
Twitter. "Have you heard anything more stupid than that?"
(Additional reporting by Diego Ore; editing by Christopher
Wilson)