CARACAS Nov 26 Venezuelan opposition leader
Maria Corina Machado will be charged next week with involvement
in an alleged plot to kill President Nicolas Maduro, the state
prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
Ruling Socialist Party leaders in May accused a group of
opposition activists including Machado of planning Maduro's
assassination to pave the way for a coup. Opposition critics
dismissed the accusation as a charade based on forged documents.
Machado, a former legislator and high-profile adversary of
the government, helped spearhead three months of protests
earlier this year. She will be formally charged on Dec. 3, the
prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Via her Twitter account, Machado suggested the announcement
was in retribution for demanding new leadership at the state
elections council. A representative for Machado said she was not
immediately available for further comment.
In May, prosecutors called her in to testify as a witness in
the case. At the time, she dismissed the Socialist Party's
accusations as "infamy."
The Socialist Party has frequently made high-profile
accusations about opponents without providing strong evidence.
Adversaries dismiss such campaigns as political stunts.
Government supporters point out that the opposition in 2002
staged a brief coup against late President Hugo Chavez and
launched several national strikes as part of failed efforts to
force him from office.
