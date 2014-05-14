BRIEF-A.S.V. sees IPO of 3.8 mln shares of common stock
* A.S.V. Llc sees ipo of 3.8 million shares of common stock to be priced between $8.00 and $10.00 per share - sec filing
CARACAS May 14 Venezuela's state oil company announced on Wednesday the issue of a new $5 billion PDVSA 2024 bond with a 6 percent coupon via a private placement in the financial sector.
"The funds obtained will be used for PDVSA's corporate aims, to finance investment projects including investment for the nation's social development," it said in a statement, adding that maturities would be in 2022, 2023 and 2024. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Ball board declares 2-for-1 split; increases quarterly dividend 54 percent