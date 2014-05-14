CARACAS May 14 Venezuela's state oil company announced on Wednesday the issue of a new $5 billion PDVSA 2024 bond with a 6 percent coupon via a private placement in the financial sector.

"The funds obtained will be used for PDVSA's corporate aims, to finance investment projects including investment for the nation's social development," it said in a statement, adding that maturities would be in 2022, 2023 and 2024. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)