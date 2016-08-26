CARACAS/HOUSTON Aug 26 Venezuela's state oil
company, PDVSA, has relaunched a large tender for the drilling
of 600 oil wells in the world's largest crude reserves, sources
with knowledge of the tender said this week, after a similar
project collapsed last year amid concerns about transparency and
political favoritism.
Reuters reported last month that tiny Colombian trucking
firm Trenaco, whose management was close to Venezuelan President
Nicolas Maduro, won a multibillion-dollar contract to carry out
similar work despite having no relevant experience.
In a rare rebellion, foreign oil companies protested to
PDVSA that Trenaco was vastly underqualified, leading to the
cancellation of the $4.5 billion deal.
PDVSA has now revived a similar project but split it into
six separate contracts of 100 wells each, three sources with
knowledge of the tender told Reuters. The sources spoke on
condition of anonymity because they did not want to jeopardize
future business.
Three Orinoco Belt joint ventures - companies that are
majority-owned by PDVSA with minority stakes held by foreign and
local partners - are each offering two contracts for 100 wells
each.
The joint ventures are Petrovictoria, which includes
Russia's Rosneft ; Petrocarabobo, which includes
Spain's Repsol SA and India's ONGC Videsh ;
and Petroindependencia, which includes Chevron Corp,
Venezuela's Suelopetrol, and Japanese companies
Mitsubishi Corp and Inpex Corp.
Caracas-based PDVSA did not respond to a request for
comment.
Five different oil services companies - one Venezuelan and
four foreign - have submitted offers so far but PDVSA has not
made a decision about awarding the contracts, according to one
source. The state-run firm is asking potential providers to
fully finance their projects.
Global oil services company Schlumberger NV, which
has scaled back operations in Venezuela amid major payment
delays, has submitted an offer to build 100 wells in
Petrovictoria, according to one source.
The company said it could not discuss projects.
Horizontal Well Drillers, an Oklahoma-based contractor
specializing in drilling oil and gas wells in the United States
and Mexico, has presented an offer, according to a
representative.
It is unclear when a decision will be made.
Meanwhile, Venezuela's crude output is on track this year to
suffer its steepest decline in 14 years after a long period of
underinvestment and low crude prices.
The Reuters investigation of the initial tender process
found that Trenaco had access to details of the project months
before it was publicly tendered. Trenaco had also planned to
outsource much of the work to more qualified firms.
Trenaco sources said the company was run by Colombian
businessman Alex Saab, who they said was close to top figures in
Maduro's government. Saab denied having ever been an employee or
shareholder of the firm.
Shortly after the story's publication on July 26, PDVSA
President Eulogio Del Pino said PDVSA had canceled the Trenaco
deal after it realized the company was not capable of handling
such a large project.
Cash-strapped PDVSA has suffered a slip in production due to
maintenance problems, an energy squeeze, lower imports, theft
and a brain drain. It has increasingly asked foreign companies
to foot the bill for projects or operations.
But Venezuela is mired in a major economic crisis that has
prompted mobs to loot supermarkets as inflation spirals into
triple digits. Investing in the country, a member of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is viewed as
risky.
PDVSA has accrued billions of dollars in debts to
contractors. Payments to oil services companies have also been
delayed, leading Halliburton Co, Schlumberger and other
companies to scale back operations in Venezuela.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Girish Gupta and
Alexandra Ulmer in Caracas; Editing by Mike Williams and Matthew
Lewis)