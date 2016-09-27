(Corrects instrument codes for bonds in 3rd paragraph)
CARACAS, Sept 27 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA's bonds rose on Tuesday after the company
improved the terms of a swap proposal that had initially met
with market misgivings.
PDVSA on Monday increased the ratio of new 2020 bonds it
will offer in exchange for outstanding paper that matures in
2017, potentially boosting the interest of bondholders that saw
the original one-to-one exchange offer as insufficient.
The company's 2017N issue that matures in November 2017
was up 1.800 points to a bid price of 80.800. The
PDVSA 2017 bond maturing in April was up 1.150
points to bid 77.150 percent.
PDVSA is seeking to swap a maximum of $5.325 billion in 2017
maturities through the plan, helping ease the cash-flow
constraints as it struggles with low oil prices and an
unraveling socialist economic system.
Wall Street analysts and investors believe the company has
already bought back a significant portion of the outstanding
issues. PDVSA has promised to honor its commitments to
bondholders even if they do not participate in the swap.
Investors have worried that PDVSA would default on its bonds
as a result of the low oil prices, though many have become more
optimistic in recent months on signs that President Nicolas
Maduro's government is committed to paying.
Maduro dismisses default talk as a smear campaign against
his administration.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer and
Jeffrey Benkoe)