CARACAS Oct 6 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA is seeking to issue up to $4.7 billion in debt securities
to settle unpaid bills to contractors, according to a document
seen by Reuters, as the cash-strapped firm scrambles to cope
with low oil prices.
The proposal signals PDVSA's increasing reliance on complex
financial engineering to make ends meet after a slump in crude
output and a severely depressed economy left it struggling to
tap cheaper and more traditional forms of credit.
The quiet issuance of securities known as promissory notes
could dampen a recent surge in investor confidence that PDVSA
would avoid default through a $5.3 billion bond swap plan that
is meant to help ease its payment burden in the coming
months.
A PDVSA PowerPoint presentation drawn up in June
that has not previously been made public said the company has
proposed issuing the promissory notes to 63 companies.
PDVSA said in September that it had already issued $1.15
billion in promissory notes this year to services firms
including Halliburton and Weatherford, as well
as less known local companies.
It was not immediately evident whether that issuance was
part of the proposed $4.7 billion package or whether the
dimensions of the note issue have changed since it was initially
proposed in June.
PDVSA and Weatherford did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Halliburton declined to comment.
The operations allow services companies to receive
promissory notes, which are similar to bonds but more difficult
to sell, in exchange for unpaid invoices for services performed
months or even years ago.
Most service companies, particularly local ones, are willing
to receive the notes as payment, according to a source involved.
That could help companies that have slowed or halted work in
response to non-payment resume services such as drilling wells.
It could also help PDVSA boost oil production that has
fallen every month this year to slip a dramatic 10.2 percent to
August, according to the country's reports to OPEC.
SWAP OVERSHADOWED
PDVSA will settle large debts through individual
negotiations with providers, and has contacted 44 local services
companies with an offer to pool smaller debts into a single
issue of more than $2.5 billion, a source with direct knowledge
of the operation said last week.
The notes will have a three-year maturity and a one-year
grace period, the source said, adding that an unidentified
European bank will coordinate the issue. They are expected to be
issued in coming weeks, he added.
The promissory notes issued so far will increase PDVSA's
annual debt service costs by $400 million starting in 2018,
according to Reuters calculations, while completing the full
package could lift them by as much as $1.6 billion.
Wall Street estimates show that the bond swap could save
PDVSA as much as $3.5 billion in the next fifteen months, which
is considerably less than the total amount PDVSA is proposing to
issue in promissory notes.
Concerns about Venezuela's economic crisis, which includes
triple-digit inflation and shortages of basic staple
items, have made Venezuela's borrowing costs the
highest of any emerging market - limiting its access to global
capital markets.
PDVSA President Eulogio Del Pino in September acknowledged
that the company faced difficulties in carrying out debt
operations, which he attributed to a political campaign against
the leftist government of Nicolas Maduro.
Wall Street sources also have said major banks have grown
concerned about doing business in Venezuela due to corruption
accusations surrounding PDVSA and U.S. investigations into
high-ranking Venezuelan officials.
A Venezuelan businessman in June pleaded guilty to
conspiring to pay bribes to PDVSA officials to secure energy
contracts, in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
The company's bonds have soared this year as investor
concern over potential default has given way to optimism that
payment is all-but guaranteed, with the bid price of PDVSA's
2017N bond up 123 percent from February lows.
