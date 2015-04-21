(Adds details on reserves, forex system)
By Andrew Cawthorne
ORINOCO OIL BELT, Venezuela, April 20 Venezuela
would prefer oil company Harvest Natural Resources Inc to leave
the OPEC nation, but wants it to sell a project stake to a
company with financial muscle to make major investments, state
oil company PDVSA said.
Harvest has been seeking to sell its stake in joint
venture Petrodelta following years complaining that PDVSA is not
allowing it to collect dividends. Venezuela has blocked two
proposals to sell that stake to other companies.
The buyer of Harvest's stake should be willing to pay a
bonus to the government and put in roughly $600 million over
five years to boost Petrodelta output from 40,000 barrels per
day to 100,000 bpd, PDVSA President Eulogio Del Pino said.
"Harvest is an example of the partner who does not have the
capability. They only want to get the dividend, not invest," he
said during a trip in recent days with reporters to the Orinoco
Belt.
"But we require the partner to have the capability to
finance. We require financing and a bonus to the government," he
added, emphasizing that any such bonus would be for new reserves
identified in the Petrodelta area that were not discovered when
the joint venture was first established.
A new advantageous foreign exchange rate system in
Venezuela may drive down an initially required $1.2 billion in
estimated investment to around $600 million, Del Pino added.
PDVSA's joint venture partners are now able to access a
third tier of Venezuela's complex current controls, called
Simadi and set up in February, which enables them to obtain more
bolivars for each dollar invested.
Harvest in 2013 negotiated agreements with Indonesia's
Pertamina PT and Argentina's Pluspetrol to sell its
32 percent stake in Petrodelta, both of which were shot down.
"We didn't approve that because they didn't have the
financing," Del Pino said during a whirlwind helicopter tour of
various projects in the Orinoco region.
Harvest did not respond to a request for comment.
PDVSA, which has heavy social spending commitments in
Venezuela that affect its cash flow, has required joint venture
partners to pay sizeable bonuses for access to oil fields and to
obtain financing for any necessary investment.
It made a "fair" offer to buy the stake from Harvest, a
source close to PDVSA told Reuters last week.
Harvest responded that it had not received any offer that
would be "remotely fair and equitable" to its shareholders.
"We would prefer to negotiate a fair value. It is a normal
process of negotiation," Del Pino said.
Petrodelta, located in Venezuela's northeast, produces
42,853 barrels per day, according to Harvest's 2014 results.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Alexandra Ulmer, W
Simon and Leslie Adler)