CARACAS, June 29 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA has signed financing agreements with services firms
Halliburton and Weatherford, PDVSA's president
said on Wednesday, following chronic payment difficulties for
companies working in the OPEC nation.
PDVSA has more than $20 billion in outstanding bills to
providers, which has led some companies to slow work. The
company's access to hard currency has tumbled along with the
price of oil, and Venezuela is struggling with triple-digit
inflation, a severe recession and heavy bond payments this year
and next.
"This morning Weatherford signed a financing agreement with
us, Halliburton signed yesterday," Eulogio Del Pino, who is also
the country's oil minister, said in a speech broadcast on state
television.
"We are going to share the difficulties together because
(the services companies) can't always be on the easy side of
things. That's the negotiation we're having with many
companies."
He did not offer additional details on what agreements had
been reached. Weatherford and Halliburton did not immediately
respond to emails seeking comment.
Halliburton, which in 2015 reported a foreign currency loss
of $199 million due to devaluation, in April said it was
curtailing activity in Venezuela. That statement came less than
two weeks after top world services company Schlumberger
announced a similar move as a result of payment difficulties.
Del Pino this month told Reuters that PDVSA was close to
reaching a deal with Schlumberger that would boost the service
company's presence in Venezuela through a new financing scheme,
without offering details.
(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by
Diane Craft)