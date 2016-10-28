CARACAS Oct 27 Venezuela's top court on
Thursday approved an injunction against a congressional probe
that found Rafael Ramirez, the former president of state oil
company PDVSA, was responsible for corruption and malfeasance
that cost the firm $11 billion.
A congressional commission this month said the funds had
gone missing during Ramirez's time in charge, from 2004 to 2014,
citing 11 cases of alleged corruption including pricing of
drilling rigs and a scandal over money laundering through an
Andorra bank.
Ramirez, who denies the charges, had requested an injunction
from the Supreme Court to block the investigation. Opposition
leaders in Congress had said they could use the probe to hold
him politically responsible or take legal action against him.
A summary of the decision posted on the court's website said
the injunction request had been granted. Ramirez, contacted by
Reuters, confirmed the decision.
The report also accused other top executives including the
company's current president, Eulogio Del Pino, of corruption.
PDVSA has been at the center of a number of corruption
scandals over the years, the most recent case involving a group
of Houston-based businessmen who pleaded guilty in the United
States to running a $1 billion kickback scheme to obtain
contracts.
Last year, financial authorities in Andorra intervened in a
small bank called BPA following an accusation by the United
States that it was linked to billions of dollars in laundered
funds including money illegally taken from PDVSA.
Venezuela's opposition in December won a majority of seats
in parliament and immediately began efforts to document
corruption under the ruling Socialist Party.
The Supreme Court since then has repeatedly sided with the
executive branch in its disputes with the legislature.
(Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Additional reporting by Marianna
Parraga in Houston; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Bill
Rigby)