CARACAS Oct 28 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA has paid down its $1 billion 2016 bond that
matured on Friday, the company said in a statement, pushing the
OPEC nation's international reserves to their lowest level in 20
years.
Venezuela's reserves dropped by $909 million to $10.898
billion, according to central bank data, their lowest level
since June 1996.
The payment comes days after PDVSA announced the completion
of a $2.8 billion bond swap that exchanged bonds maturing in
2017 for new bonds maturing in 2020 as a way of easing a heavy
payment burden over the next year.
Investors have in the past been concerned the company could
default on its debt obligations due to low oil prices, heavy
debt payments, and an unraveling socialist economy.
But President Nicolas Maduro calls default talk a right-wing
conspiracy and notes the ruling Socialist Party has never missed
a bond payment.
