UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from health to oil and military procurement (Adds analysis)
CARACAS Nov 4 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA on Friday announced financing deals totaling nearly $1.45 billion with local firm Delta Petroleum and India's ONGC that will be used to raise production at joint venture operations.
Venezuelan company Delta Petroleum, which holds a 40 percent stake in the Petrodelta joint venture with PDVSA, will provide $1.13 billion in financing to boost the joint venture's output, PDVSA said.
ONGC will provide $318 million to finance increased crude production at the San Cristobal field, where it holds a 40 percent stake in a joint venture with PDVSA. (Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Bernard Orr)
DUBAI, May 20 Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Saturday the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the kingdom would strengthen cooperation between the two countries and help enhance global security.