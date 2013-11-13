By Diego Ore and Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS Nov 13 Venezuelan state oil company
PDVSA announced on Wednesday a $4.5 billion bond sale,
accelerating a steep rise in borrowing in the last year with its
second-largest issue that will finance operating expenses rather
than investments.
The company has taken on more than $10 billion in private
loans this year alone through agreements with allied nations
including China and Russia, and is struggling to pay billions of
dollars in debts to service providers.
The announcement follows a rout in PDVSA bonds this week
that helped push yields as high as 17 percent, driven in part by
investor concerns over a military occupation over the weekend of
shops accused of price gouging.
"PDVSA is continuing with its strategy of issuing debt that
is not part of a plan to expand its oil production, which is
counterproductive," said Asdrubal Oliveros of Caracas-based
Ecoanalitica. "What they're trying to do is address a lack of
hard currency."
PDVSA will sell $1.5 billion to the central bank while the
remaining $3 billion will be offered to service providers to pay
down billions of dollars in accumulated debts - meaning the bulk
of the issuance will not raise funds for the company.
This marks the first time PDVSA will sell bonds directly to
suppliers. In previous issues, it had sold bonds on the open
market and repurchased them to pay off contractors.
Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez told reporters on Wednesday the
portion sold to the central bank would be used to pay off debts
with Colombian food companies and for the Sicad currency auction
system that functions alongside the country's decade-long
currency control mechanism.
Debts to service companies rose 35 percent in 2012 from the
previous year to reach $16.75 billion, due to cash-flow
limitations caused by sizeable social spending commitments and
heavy borrowing through financing deals that it repays in oil.
The note is called PDVSA 2026 despite including maturities
in 2024 and 2025, and carries a 6 percent coupon.
Yields on the bonds that end up in the hands of
international investors are likely to be dramatically higher.
Ramirez, who is also PDVSA president, told a legislative
commission on Wednesday that the company's financial debt
reached $39.2 billion in the first half of 2013.
That was slightly lower than the $40 billion posted at the
end of 2012, but the figure does not include debts with service
providers or financing for joint ventures, which makes up the
bulk of the debt taken on over the past year.
Venezuela's sovereign bonds dropped sharply after President
Nicolas Maduro ordered a military occupation of an electronics
chain at the weekend and authorities arrested dozens of people
for purported price gouging.
PDVSA's benchmark 2017 bond on Wednesday
slumped 3.72 points to yield 16.93 percent, its highest yield in
nearly two years. The company's 2027 bond slipped 2.95 points to
yield 13.30 percent.
The company over the last decade has functioned as the
financial engine of late Socialist leader Hugo Chavez's
self-styled revolution, paying a large tax burden in addition to
investing heavily in social development programs.
The current issue will take PDVSA's total bond sales since
2007 to more than $32 billion.
The announcement said funds will be used in part for social
development, signaling the company may boost spending on welfare
programs in the run-up to Dec. 8 municipal elections - as it did
in previous votes under Chavez.
Venezuela over the last five years has borrowed tens of
billions of dollars from China through financing agreements that
it pays through oil shipments, limiting PDVSA's cash flow.
In 2012, the company did not receive cash for more than one
third of its petroleum exports.