UPDATE 1-Taiwan March export orders beat forecasts as global electronics boom
* Q1 export orders +12.6 pct y/y, March +12.3 pct (f'cast +10 pct)
CARACAS Jan 22 Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA said on Wednesday its consolidated financial debt reached $43.384 billion at the end of 2013, an 8.4 percent increase from the previous year.
Petroleum Minister Rafael Ramirez said in November that PDVSA's financial debt had fallen to $39.2 billion during the first half of 2013. The figure does not include debt with service providers or financing for joint ventures, which made up the bulk of the debt taken on by the company over the past year.
* Q1 export orders +12.6 pct y/y, March +12.3 pct (f'cast +10 pct)
LONDON, April 20 World stocks eked out small gains on Thursday as investors resisted risky bets ahead of the first round of the French presidential election over the weekend.