CARACAS, Sept 20 The president of Venezuelan
state oil company PDVSA on Tuesday slammed ratings agencies as
"professional speculators" who were contributing to a negative
reception of a $7.1 billion bond swap proposal meant to improve
the company's finances.
Standard & Poor's on Monday said PDVSA's swap plan was
"tantamount to default" if carried out, while Fitch Ratings said
PDVSA's 2020 bond to be issued as part of the swap had a "real
possibility of default."
Moody's said that "if executed as planned, (the exchange)
would be a credit positive event ... reducing the risk of an
immediate payment default."
PDVSA President Eulogio Del Pino slammed the ratings
agencies on Union Radio, a Caracas-based network.
"Speculators are trying to generate a climate of tension so
that (bondholders) will get rid of their bonds at a lower
price," said Del Pino. "These ratings agencies are always
playing this game, they always have, they're professional
speculators."
S&P and Fitch did not immediately respond to emails seeking
comment.
PDVSA is offering investors a new 2020 bond in exchange for
the 2017N bond maturing in November 2017 and the
2017 bond maturing in April, with shares of its
Citgo Holding Inc, the owner of PDVSA's U.S. refining unit
Citgo, serving as collateral on the new bond.
Wall Street analysts have expressed concern that the
operation is not sufficiently attractive to convince bondholders
to join a swap operation.
Del Pino said the plan had been subjected to a "smear
campaign"
Socialist-led Venezuela frequently accuses Wall Street and
businesses of seeking to sabotage its leftist administration.
"What we're seeing is a political war against our country,
against our operation, trying to grind our operation into the
ground," said Del Pino, urging bondholders to "carefully
evaluate what we are offering you."
PDVSA says it will continue to make payments on outstanding
bonds even if investors turn down the swap offer.
Despite market concerns earlier this year that PDVSA could
default, investors broadly believe that PDVSA and Venezuela will
continue servicing debt to avoid being cut off from the
international financial system.
President Nicolas Maduro dismisses default talk as a
campaign by adversaries seeking to weaken his government.
