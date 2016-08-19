UPDATE 2-Tunisia protesters close oil pumping station after army standoff
* Unrest common in marginalised south (Adds details from protests, witnesses)
CARACAS/HOUSTON Aug 19 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has begun talks with Credit Suisse AG for a possible swap of bonds expiring in 2017, according to sources familiar with the conversations.
PDVSA has seen its income fall drastically due to the drop in oil prices and is seeking to alleviate the heavy debt payments required in the coming months. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Unrest common in marginalised south (Adds details from protests, witnesses)
TUNIS, May 20 Tunisian protesters on Saturday shut down an oil pumping station in southern Tatatouine province that feeds a coastal shipping terminal as part of their protests to demand jobs, local state radio and two witnesses said.