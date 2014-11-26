CARACAS Nov 26 Venezuela's PDVSA is prepared for tough times ahead in the international oil market, the new head of the state oil company said a day before OPEC meet to discuss their response to price falls.

"There are difficult times ahead, complicated times in terms of the oil market," Eulogio del Pino, who took the reins of PDVSA in September, said on Wednesday during a natural gas conference on Margarita island.

"Let me tell you: we are prepared for the worst scenarios," he added, without providing details of PDVSA's plans to deal with lower prices.

Financially strained Venezuela is one of the most hawkish members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and is pushing for output cuts to prop up prices.

The South American country was the first to call for an emergency meeting to halt the slide in prices that have collapsed by a third since June. It then sent its Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez, until recently oil minister and head of PDVSA, to visit Mexico, Algeria, Iran, Qatar, and Russia to seek support for a production cut.

"Our Foreign Minister Ramirez made an extraordinary effort," del Pino said. "He visited nearly half the world in a week and he got ahead of OPEC by proposing yesterday's meeting... putting forth the rational point of view Venezuela and PDVSA have always pushed for."

But Tuesday's pre-OPEC talks yielded no agreement on how to address the growing oil glut.

And OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and fellow member the United Arab Emirates signaled on Wednesday they were unlikely to push for a major change in oil output in Vienna.

That would be a blow to Venezuela's flailing economy, which is widely believed to be in recession, and would also highlight the country's diminished influence in OPEC.

Given the economic crisis, Venezuela's government is desperate for high oil prices to help pay arrears with private companies, looming debt payments, and expensive social programs that are the backbone of its support among the poor.

Ramirez - and not new Oil Minister Asdrubal Chavez - remains Venezuela's main OPEC representative, demonstrating his continued power within the government of President Nicolas Maduro. (Additional reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Chizu Nomiyama)