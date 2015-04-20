(Repeats April 19 item with no changes to text)
* PDVSA head Del Pino says aim is to increase market
competitiveness
* Proposal made at regional summit, and to OPEC country
ambassadors
* Venezuela has already imported Algerian light crude for
blending
By Andrew Cawthorne
ORINOCO BELT, Venezuela, April 19 Venezuela has
launched talks this month on a novel plan to blend the country's
heavy crude with light oil from other OPEC allies, seeking to
create a new variety that can compete against swelling U.S. and
Canadian supplies.
The proposal, which would expand on a pilot scheme involving
Algerian oil last year, envisions supplying refineries built for
medium-grade crudes rather than the light oil that has become
plentiful as a result of the North American shale boom, said the
head of state oil company PDVSA, Eulogio del Pino.
Del Pino said he raised the idea during the Summit of the
Americas in Panama earlier this month and at a meeting with
ambassadors from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries in Caracas last week. He did not specify how other
members had responded or what the next steps would be.
The talks suggest that PDVSA's new leadership is eyeing
creative ways to retain its U.S. market share at a time of
intensifying competition, and to ride out a deep slump in global
oil prices that has worsened a recession in Venezuela.
The plan, if agreed, could help Venezuela get more value
from its heavy grades, which are under pressure from the rapid
rise in shipments of Canadian crude to refineries on the U.S.
Gulf Coast, while giving a similar advantage to OPEC members
whose lighter oil has been pushed aside by U.S. shale.
"We are proposing to blend oils from here with theirs, to go
to the market together," Del Pino told a handful of reporters
while narrating a recent helicopter tour of the Orinoco Belt.
He cited Algeria and Angola as potential partners given
their light blends. Their combined exports to the United States
have fallen from some 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2010 to
under 150,000 bpd in January, U.S. data show.
"It is a perfect complement of partners," Del Pino said.
The talks also offer a new perspective on Venezuela's
engagement within OPEC. After failing to persuade the cartel to
cut output last November, Caracas has toned down public efforts
to cajole powerful Gulf producers into shoring up prices.
A TRICKY BLEND
Blending together different varieties of oil from different
countries to create a consistent new grade is unusual but not
unprecedented. Many refiners prefer a "pure" crude that comes
from the same field each time; it can be difficult to maintain
consistent chemical properties with blended grades.
At the moment, however, there is growing interest in medium
blends that are easier to refine than thick heavy crudes but
cheaper than lights, as U.S. refiners near the limits of
abundant light crude they can easily consume.
"We have five refineries in the Gulf of Mexico we own or
share," Del Pino said. "Most of the refineries were built there
for medium-heavy oil. They are not adapted for the new light oil
from fracking in the United States."
Venezuela last year imported Algerian Sahara crude blend to
dilute its ultra-heavy Orinoco Belt oil during the maintenance
of a heavy-crude upgrader, using it as a substitute for more
expensive naphtha that it has historically used.
Most went to its U.S. refining subsidiary Citgo, Del Pino
said. Citgo buys nearly 30 percent of the Venezuelan oil that is
exported to the United States, according to U.S. data. But
overall U.S.-bound sales have fallen 38 percent since 2009.
"We are evaluating that (blending oil) to (perhaps) repeat
it," he said, adding that Venezuela had produced 20 million
barrels from the 4 million barrels it bought from Algeria in two
cargoes of Sahara Blend.
"Maybe we are going to repeat it, but with a different type
of oil. Maybe we can find a better blend. The ideal blend is the
one that best serves the market."
The proposal's success may hinge on whether freight rates
would make it profitable to ship African crude to Venezuela for
blending and then on to the markets. If not, the OPEC nations
might prefer to simply sell their oil elsewhere.
Other U.S. refineries may be less interested in such blends.
Some are already expressing frustration at increasing the
amount of shale oil blended with Canadian crude because it
results in feedstock with unreliable or undesirable
characteristics.
A PDVSA director, Ruben Figuera, told foreign journalists at
a briefing that the Algerian crude imports had saved Venezuela
between $10-20 a barrel.
"The strategy worked. Everyone was happy," he said.
