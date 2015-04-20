* Current crude output at 2.85 mln bpd, says PDVSA head Del
Pino
* Venezuela pins hopes on Orinoco Belt heavy-crude area
* Del Pino sees higher global demand of 10-15 mln bpd in a
decade
By Andrew Cawthorne
ORINOCO BELT, Venezuela, April 20 OPEC member
Venezuela is currently exporting between 2.4-2.5 million barrels
per day from national crude production of around 2.85 million,
the head of state oil company PDVSA said.
Venezuela's output figures have often conflicted with
international agencies, which estimate lower output due to
methodological differences about how to count extra-heavy crude.
"We are producing right now 2.85 (million) of crude ... We
have increased in the last four months 40,000 barrels per day.
We plan to increase at the end of this year roughly 100,000 or
120,000 barrels per day, most from the Belt," PDVSA president
Eulogio Del Pino said.
"We are exporting in the order of 2.4, 2.5 (million)," he
added, giving latest data to foreign reporters on a trip to the
Orinoco Belt region in recent days.
Total investment in that region, recently renamed the Hugo
Chavez Belt in honor of Venezuela's late president and where
PDVSA has multiple joint ventures with foreign companies, should
reach $15 billion this year, he added.
Much of that would be in drilling, with PDVSA currently
connecting new oil wells at a rate of two per day, and aspiring
to raise that to three, the PDVSA boss said.
"We need one well per day at least to compensate decline,"
he said, adding that to speed well construction, contractors
needed to move down closer to the Orinoco from the northern
coastal region where they are based to save time and transport.
"If we go to 90 wells a month, 3 per day, we will feel very
comfortable."
BIG AMBITIONS
New pipelines and pumps, plus basic engineering for
upgraders, refineries and terminals serving the Orinoco region,
would also account for part of the investment, he said.
Upgraders, which are costly investments, convert the belt's
extra heavy oil into lighter crude with wider internatiOnal
demand.
It was unclear where the investment Del Pino mentioned would
come from. While several foreign companies are negotiating deals
that would entail fresh investment, sources say some of the
talks are taking longer than expected.
PDVSA has formal ambitious targets to double national
production to 6 million by 2019, with 4 million of that
projected to come from the Orinoco Belt - but few industry
experts or foreign investors expect those goals to be met.
With Venezuela mired in a severe recession and around 96
percent of export revenue coming from oil, an increase in crude
production is direly needed to help the government.
Del Pino said he was not worried about where Venezuela would
place anticipated future extra output in the market as Orinoco
production grows.
"We estimate increasing (global) demands. In the order of
10-15 million barrels per day extra demand in the next 10
years," he said, adding that the market was especially amenable
to more heavy-crude production.
"Fracking will peak then decline very soon. Declination is
very fast. Fracking has a 70 percent decline rate. The Faja has
a 30 percent decline rate," he added, in reference to the shale
boom in the United States and elsewhere, which Venezuela has
blamed for the recent tumble in oil prices.
Venezuela has the world's largest crude reserves, nearly 300
billion barrels, and is South America's biggest producer.
Early production in the Orinoco Belt has reached 50,000
barrels-per-day, PDVSA officials said, and overall output from
that region was expected to end 2015 at 1.483 million bpd
compared to 1.350 million bpd currently.
PDVSA officials stressed the importance of Venezuela's Asian
export markets, saying they were currently sending roughly
550,000 bpd to China and between 360,000-400,000 bpd to India.
"We see that growing," PDVSA director Ruben Figuera said of
Asian shipments.
"Russia will be developing a lot of fields in the north. I
think that is our competitor. Shale oil will not displace ours,
it will displace light oil," he added.
