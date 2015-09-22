By Deisy Buitrago
| CARACAS, Sept 22
CARACAS, Sept 22 Venezuelan pet shops are
struggling to stock shelves with food and medicine due to
economic crisis, forcing dog and cat owners to stretch feed and
police to ration food for canine units.
Shoppers already face long supermarket lines for staples
like corn flour and toilet paper as the combination of falling
oil prices and a decaying state-led economic model has left the
OPEC nation with chronic product shortages.
Pet owners are facing the same problems because feed
manufacturers have had to slow or halt operations for lack of
dollars to import raw materials such as white corn and soy.
"I only have two or three kilos (of dog food) left," said
Maura Morales, 41, as she searched Caracas pet store Don Perro
for food for her dog Milo. "If I can't find more, I'll give him
rice and carrots."
The police force of Miranda state is rationing food for dogs
that are trained to protect officers and sniff out guns and
drugs, according to police chief Francisco Escalona.
Homemade pet foods made from chicken or beef are not
practical alternatives because those meats are in short supply
or prohibitively expensive to use as animal feed.
The Venezuelan division of Purina, owned by Swiss food giant
Nestle, says it has reduced the variety of pet food
products it offers to maximize its scarce raw materials and
continue supplying the market.
The company said its local production has returned to full
capacity after raw materials shortages forced it to slow output
several months back, which at the time left pet store shelves
bare.
Protinal-Proagrom, the country's leading producer of chicken
feed, is producing intermittently due to lack of raw materials,
a union leader told local media.
The company did not respond to request for comment.
The government of President Nicolas Maduro says the
shortages are caused by an "economic war" led by businesses and
opposition politicians.
His government last year created a program called Nevado
Mission, named after founding father Simon Bolivar's dog, to
provide veterinary services in poor neighborhoods.
Shortages of pet food have made it difficult for animal
shelters to find homes for stray dogs and cats, which are in
some cases abandoned by families that emigrate.
"We have around 170 cats and dogs that are seeking homes,
said Mariant Lameda of the non-profit Canine Support Network.
"The situation with pet food is critical, and obviously this is
affecting adoptions."
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)