CARACAS Nov 17 Venezuelan food company Polar,
the South American nation's largest private firm, on Thursday
said its owner had been barred from flying to Ecuador on a
company plane for a business conference and denounced
"harassment" by the state.
Lorenzo Mendoza was held for four hours at the regional
airport of Barquisimeto and ultimately had to return to Caracas
on a commercial flight, Polar said on Twitter.
"Polar denounces harassment of its president," the company
said, adding the detention was illegal. A Polar source said no
official reason had been given for prohibiting Mendoza from
boarding the company plane.
Tensions between Polar and the socialist government of
President Nicolas Maduro have been constant. Maduro frequently
accuses Mendoza of intentionally slowing food production to
create shortages and weaken his struggling government.
Mendoza has said the company has been forced to cut back
production of staple items such as corn flour because it cannot
obtain dollars through the state run currency controls to import
raw materials.
He has become more vocal about the problems in recent weeks,
and a video circulating online showed him angrily denouncing the
product shortages from the Barquisimeto airport.
Venezuela's government retains exclusive control over legal
sales of hard currency but has been unable to provide the
dollars needed by the economy as a result of low oil prices.
The country's Information Ministry did not immediately
respond to a request for comment about the Mendoza incident.
