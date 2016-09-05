BUENOS AIRES, Sept 5 Argentine state-run carrier
Aerolíneas Argentinas canceled two flights to Caracas between
Sept. 10 and 12 due to security concerns, a spokeswoman said on
Monday.
The announcement followed one of the biggest anti-government
protests last week against socialist rule in Venezuela in more
than a decade.
"Because of calls for new demonstrations and marches in
Venezuela we decided to cancel two flights," Felicitas
Cuatrillón, institutional relations manager for Aerolíneas
Argentinas told Reuters.
She said the flights were canceled "preventively because
there could be disturbances" in order to keep crews safe.
Aerolíneas Argentinas was nationalized in 2008
during the government of then President Cristina Fernandez.
New market-friendly management appointed by center-right
President Mauricio Macri is working to cut costs.
Several international airlines have stopped flying to
Venezuela in recent years because they have not been able to
repatriate ticket sales held in local currency.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has imposed tight
currency exchange rate controls and the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) says foreign airlines are owed
nearly $4 billion.
(Reporting by Miguel Lobianco; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Sandra Maler)