BOGOTA, March 31 Colombia said on Friday a
journalist reporting on Venezuela's political crisis for a
Colombian radio station was roughed up by that country's
National Guard soldiers in an "aggression" against media.
Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin, in a statement,
expressed "concern and rejection at this attack on the free
exercise of freedom of expression" after the incident involving
Caracol Radio reporter Elyangelica Gonzalez at the Supreme Court
in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.
Venezuela's Information Ministry did not respond to a
request for comment.
Colombia's ambassador to Venezuela, Ricardo Lozano, will
return to his home country for discussions, Holguin added on
local radio, after Bogota, like other governments around Latin
America, expressed concern at the court's assumption of
congress' functions on Wednesday.
Gonzalez, who is Venezuelan, said on Caracol that she was
pushed, kicked and restrained by 10 members of the National
Guard as she reported live while student protesters gathered at
the court on Thursday.
Two phones were also confiscated during her brief detention,
she said tearfully after the incident.
A short video of the attack posted on social media shows
Gonzalez on the ground surrounded by scores of uniformed
officials, who drag her across the concrete and through a gate
as she protests.
"You're detained, shut up, sit down, I'm holding you because
I feel like it," she cited them as saying.
