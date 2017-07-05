FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela Assembly siege ending - witnesses
July 5, 2017 / 10:31 PM / in 9 hours

Venezuela Assembly siege ending - witnesses

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Some people began leaving Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly around dusk on Wednesday, after being attacked and then trapped inside for hours by pro-government groups, witnesses said.

Assembly president Julio Borges said more than 350 politicians, journalists and guests had been besieged inside the building from the morning, with five injured opposition lawmakers recovering in hospital.

Reporting by Carlos Rawlins; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

